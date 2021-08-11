Rumble Ponies home again facing the Hartford Yard Goats

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rumble Ponies are home again this week for a face off against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Starting off the homestand is We Care Wednesday with $1 hot dogs.

Thursday is Thirsty Thursday and Friday is the Miller Auto Team Fireworks Series after the game.

Saturday’s game is a hat giveaway, celebrating the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson.

It’s also Bark in the Park night as well.

To end the homestand, it’s Circus day with carnival style games, food and activities and like always, a Post Game catch on the field.

