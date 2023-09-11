BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – For the first time in six years, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have qualified to play in the post-season.

Following the cancellation of Sunday’s Portland-Reading game, the Ponies have clinched a playoff berth in the 2023 Easten League Playoffs. After securing a 10-0 win against the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday, the team currently sits in second place in the Eastern League Northeast standings behind the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. This will be the team’s 11th playoff appearance in franchise history and the first for the team since 2017.

The Ponies will begin their post-season run at home on September 19 for the first game of a three-game series against the Patriots. Following that, the Ponies are set to return to Mirabito Stadium on September 24 for more post-season action as they take on the Southwest Division champion as part of the Eastern League Championship Series.

Fans can purchase playoff tickets online at milb.com/binghamton, by calling (607)722-3866, or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

You can catch the Rumble Ponies in their last regular season homestand from September 12 to September 17 at Mirabito Stadium.