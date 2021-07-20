Rumble Ponies back in town to face Erie Seawolves

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rumble Ponies are back in Rumble Town for a face off against the Erie Seawolves.

Starting off the week is Two For Tuesdays.

Wednesday is We Care Wednesdays and also one dollar hot dog night.

Thursday is Thirsty Thursday.

Friday, after the game will be the firework show and it’s annual Furniture Frenzy Friday where random fans will be selected to receive a 100 dollar gift card.

On Saturday, the first 900 fans will receive a Pete “Polar Bear” Alonso Bobble Head.

To wrap up the week, Rowdy Claus will be making an appearance for a Christmas in July theme game.