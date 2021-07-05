Rumble Ponies back in town for another homestand versus New Hampshire

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rumble Ponies are back for another homestand in Rumble Town.

This week, the ponies are facing off against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

July 6th through the 10th, it is hosting the Essential Workers Week.

Essential workers will get one complimentary ticket when showing their ID badge at the Visions Box Office on the night their profession is being recognized.

Katherine Arata, Director of Marketing and Promotions says it’s important to show our appreciation.

“It’s important because they played such a big role in the past year and a half as we battled the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s just important to recognize them and all their hard work that they put themselves through especially working on the front lines, it was not an easy task. We just appreciate them and we just want to show that,” Arata says.

Tomorrow is Teacher appreciation night, following that is Police appreciation night, then Fire/Ems night, and Saturday is Health Care heroes appreciation night.

Saturday night, fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite hero.