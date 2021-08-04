Rumble Ponies back home, this week’s promotions

BINGHAMTON, NY – When the Rumble Ponies are back in rumble town, fans can expect an exciting week of events.

Tomorrow is Thirsty Thursday.

Friday will feature live music before the game, draft beers are all half priced and stick around after the game for the Miller Auto Team firework series.

Saturday, the first 700 ticketed fans will receive a Charpit Charlie bobble head and one lucky fan will win free spiedies for a year, and fans are also welcome to bring their dog for Bark in the Park.

Wrapping up the homestand against the Portland Sea Dogs will be Pirates and Princess night with a post game catch on the field.