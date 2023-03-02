BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Baseball is back at Mirabito Stadium on April 11th and the Rumble Ponies have already dropped a special announcement.
Each year, several celebrities visit Binghamton and host meet-and-greet appearances at the stadium.
Today, the Rumble Ponies released the names of three special guests who are coming to a game this summer.
Darryl Strawberry – June 16th
- Played for the New York Mets (1983-1990) and New York Yankees (1995-1999). Won NL Rookie of the Year in 1983, went to 8 All-Star Games, and won a World Series in 1986.
Denim Richards – July 15th
- Plays Colby in “Yellowstone”
Leslie David Baker – August 19th
- Played Stanley Hudson in “The Office”
More special appearances will be announced throughout the season.