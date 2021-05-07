Rumble Ponies announce new COVID-19 guidance for season home games

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile over at NYSEG stadium, County Executive Garnar is making an exciting announcement for the up and coming baseball season.

For the first 6 games of the Rumble Ponies season, everyone in attendance must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours.

In addition to that, Broome County and the City of Binghamton partnered together to provide rapid tests at the stadium for children that are unable to be vaccinated.

Meaning as long as your child has a ticket, they can get tested and then enter the park to enjoy the game.

Managing Director for the Rumble Ponies, JB Bayne says this is a huge game changer for them.

“Before this directive, it was really difficult for kids to come to our games, it just opens it up because we’re a family event place and it allows kids and their families to come enjoy the things they used to do in the past so it’s a big deal,” says Bayne.

This is only in effect until the 19th, however, after the 19th you no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

But, if you chose to still show proof then you do not have to social distance, if you don’t show proof then you must remain 6 feet apart.