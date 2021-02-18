Rumble Ponies all set for 2021 season, first game in May

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rumble Ponies have set a date for the return of baseball to Binghamton.

The Ponies’ home opener is scheduled for Tuesday May 11th when they will host the Altoona Curve at NYSEG Stadium.

The Ponies’ season will actually begin the week before playing at the Akron RubberDucks on May 4th.

The team will be playing in the newly formed double-A Northeast League, which mainly consists of teams from the former Eastern League.

The Rumble Ponies expect to host a limited capacity crowd for the 2021 season, although Governor Cuomo has yet to authorize the opening of sporting venues with seating capacity less than 10,000.

There had been some question as to whether the Ponies would ever play in Binghamton again after the team was designated for elimination during negotiations over minor league contraction.

However, the new New York Mets owner Steve Cohen saved the team back in November when he reversed the prior owners’ decision to do away with the team.