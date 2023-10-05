BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The 21st edition of Rude and Bold Women will take place at Atomic Toms Gallery.

The annual show invites female visual artists to express their ideas, thoughts and emotions in ways that some might label bold.

There are over 50 pieces by 30 artists, both professional and emerging, displaying a variety of skill, theme, color and texture.

Committee member and contributing artist Ann Pellegrino says it’s a safe space that offers encouragement to new artists.

“It is such a huge confidence booster and I have to say, our people are the best people. When you find your community, it can really help lift you up and propel your work in all kinds of unexpected ways,” said Pellegrino.

Rude and Bold Women will have an opening celebration tomorrow from 5 to 9 p.m., including live music by Diamond D’nali and refreshments. It will be open throughout the month on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For a full list of First Friday venues, go to broomearts.org.