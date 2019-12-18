Rtistry by Design graduation held last week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another small business has graduated from a local think-tank and entered the real world.

Rtistry by Design became the 11th graduate from the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator last week.



Rachel Jenks, the founder of Rtistry, got a bit emotional when she accepted her plaque with her teammates and friends looking on.



Her business focuses entirely on other businesses and their branding strategy, and how to make them stand out.



Jenks says the incubator has a brilliant plan in place to help small businesses grow.

“There’s been mentorship here, there’s been office space, there’s been incredible opportunities to collaborate with other startups and companies here. There’s been introductions to people, there’s been resources, seminars. Really anything that a business could possibly need to grow and to launch,” says Jenks.

Jenks says she also loved the family atmosphere at the incubator.



She has several programs to promote her brand.



Her podcast and YouTube show, both titled Brand Boss Show, helps other businesses find their unicorn status, or how to present themselves.