BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) There’s a new opportunity for young singers to study choral music using a time-honored curriculum.

Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Binghamton is launching the Royal School of Church Music for children ages 6 to 16. The choristers will follow the Voice of Life graded program of the Episcopal Church of America.

Minister of Youth Music Jacqueline Maillet says the program is free and open to anyone regardless of church affiliation. Participants do not need to know how to sing or read sheet music, that will be part of the instruction.

A former school music teacher, Maillet says choral singing boosts self-confidence and promotes teamwork.

“A lot of these activities, church choirs, were put on hold during COVID. So, this is an exciting thing for kids to be able to join and feel like they’re making a difference in their faith community, and with their peers. It’s just fun,” said Maillet.

The choristers will rehearse at Christ Church every Wednesday from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. and the first Sunday of the month at 9 a.m. They will then perform during that Sunday’s 10 o’clock service.

Students can also receive ribbons and other forms of recognition for their achievements. For more information and to register your child, go to christepiscopalbing.com.