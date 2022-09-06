WHITNEY POINT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Whitney Point residents have a chance to learn more about a major bridge replacement project slated for next year.

The New York State Department of Transportation plans to replace the Route 11 bridge over the Tioughnioga River beginning next Summer.

Plans include updates to drainage, new sidewalks and other safety improvements.

This is the second major bridge project in the village in recent years as the Main Street Bridge over the Tioughnioga was replaced in 2017.

The DOT is holding an informational session next Tuesday at 5:30 inside the Tioughnioga Riverside Academy on Route 11.

You can join the session virtually here: dot.ny.gov/Rt11BridgeWhitneyPoint.