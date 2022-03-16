BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Noon Rotary has conferred a prestigious award on 3 local leaders who helped coordinate our community’s response to the pandemic.

Rotary presented Paul Harris Fellow Awards to UHS CEO John Carrigg, Lourdes CEO Kathy Connerton and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar at its weekly luncheon yesterday.

Carrigg accepted the honor on behalf of all 6 thousand UHS employees who he says have been doing heroic work throughout the pandemic.

And Carrigg says the crisis lead to unprecedented collaboration between UHS, Lourdes and county, state and federal officials.

“It’s what the public expects, it’s what the community expects that when it comes to a crisis like we had with COVID, that all those things of the past had to be put aside and just work together to the best we can to save lives, to get people vaccinated, to have a consistent message in the public health arena,” says Carrigg.

Carrigg says that in addition to the lives lost and the people sickened, the pandemic has taken a serious toll on the hospital chain’s finances and staffing.

He estimates the costs in the tens of millions of dollars over the 2 years.

And Carrigg says UHS has had to rely on costly travel nurses to replace workers who quit due to burn out or the vaccine mandate.

He says attracting new talent to Greater Binghamton is a top priority.