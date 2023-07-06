BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Whether you are an avid gym-goer or just starting out, the Ross Park Zoo is inviting everyone of all fitness levels to join them for their summer ‘Wild About Wellness’ activities classes.

The zoo will be holding classes every day of the week until August 6. Partnering with local gyms, guests will be able to engage in a variety of activities meant to increase their physical wellness. Classes include beginner yoga, function fitness, and a warrior workout. All workouts will be outside so those in attendance can enjoy and appreciate the landscape around them, bringing awareness to the zoo’s mission of conservation.

In partnership with Binghamton University’s Health and Wellness Studies Department and the American Council on Exercise, the zoo is giving at risk individuals a chance to gain work force experience. Those in training will assist in classes, helping to empower them. After the 8 weeks is over, they will become certified in group fitness training and have the opportunity to work with Synergy Athletics or continue on to SUNY Broome to kickstart their own business.

The class calender can be found on their website, rossparkzoo.org