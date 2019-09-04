Ross Park Zoo welcomes a new occupant

BINGHAMTON N.Y – There’s a new bundle of joy at the Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park.



A new baby porcupine, also known as a porcupette, made its arrival into the world last month.



It’s the fourth offspring of parents Mattie and Zoey.

The two prickly parents are prehensile-tailed porcupines and their newest birth is considered a major success for the animals Species Survival Plan.

Even though the baby is already 2 weeks old, the staff hasn’t named the youngster yet.

“There’s no external way to know the gender of a porcupine. So well be finding out the gender in the next couple weeks and well be launching a naming contest. Given that she was born the day of our Feast with the Beast, we’ll be encouraging people to come up with food related names for the newest porcupette,” says the zoo’s Executive Director, Phillip Ginter.

Once the gender is determined through a DNA test, the zoo plans to hold a naming contest.



The organization also announced the launch of its annual appeal.



The zoo is looking for community support to help it continue its conservation work.



If you would like to donate, go to Ross Park Zoo dot com backslash appeal.