BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Ross Park Zoo will hold its annual Feast With The Beasts tomorrow, August 2nd, to kick off its lantern festival Illumination for Conservation.

The event tickets include zoo admission, dinner, a performance by The Shambles, a sneak peek of the lantern festival, and a cocktail reception with a cash bar.

A limited number of tickets are still available to purchase at $70 per ticket and $60 per ticket with a group of 10 or more.

For more information on the fundraiser go to rossparkzoo.charityproud.org.