Ross Park Zoo to hold Easter “Eggstravaganza” with social distancing

BINGHAMTON, NY – This weekend, Ross Park Zoo is bringing back its annual Eggstravaganza.

Due to the pandemic, this Easter egg hunt won’t be the same as it’s been in years past.

Instead of physically picking up Easter eggs, there will be five large eggs hidden in 5 different exhibits.

After finding all 5 eggs the kids will receive a prize filled with activities and even a bag of candy.

Executive Director Phil Ginter, says because they couldn’t hold this event last year, he’s glad they figured out a safe yet fun way to do it.

“For us it’s really exciting to kind of again, have that sense of normalcy as things improve. It’s a great opportunity for people to get outside in a socially distanced fashion and just enjoy the outside and get to see our animals, and walk away with some goodies for their kids,” says Ginter.

The zoo is also using the event as a way to test drive some new food options for its concession stands.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is working with the zoo to develop some healthier options.

Free samples will be available during the Eggstravaganza and guests will be asked for their feedback.

“When healthy options are available, families will buy those. We want to be making healthier choices and that they’re thinking about making those available is just really great, a great step,” says Nutrition Educator Rachel Parsons.

The Eggstravaganza is being held this Saturday and Sunday.

You can purchase tickets from 11 to 3 but the park will remain open till 4.

Tickets are $% for members and $7 for non-members.