BINGHAMTON, NY – Easter is just around the corner, and the Ross Park Zoo is inviting you to some fun filled events.

On Friday, April 15th and Saturday, April 16th, the zoo will be holding Breakfast With the Bunny and Eggstravaganza.

Breakfast With the Bunny offers a traditional breakfast catered by Marilu’s Catering. There will also be plenty of bunny photo ops and an Easter egg hunt. The event goes from 8:30 to 10.

When you buy a ticket for the breakfast, you also get into the Eggstravaganza, as long as you go on the same day.

Eggstravaganza is a day long event featuring another Easter egg hunt throughout the zoo, games, crafts, treats and, of course, the Easter Bunny.

The event, including the breakfast, has a limited amount of tickets, which are $25 per person for non zoo members, and $20 for members. Children under 2 are $10. Each member of the party must have a ticket to enter. No tickets will be sold the day of the event.

Get your Breakfast With the Bunny tickets here.

Just interested in the Eggstravaganza? Those tickets are $10 for non-members and $5 for members. Children under 2 are free.

Get your tickets here.