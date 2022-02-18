BINGHAMTON, NY – Spend your President’s Day at the Ross Park Zoo.

The Zoo will be open to the public for the first time in over a month this Sunday and Monday from 10AM to 3PM, with the last admission ticket at 2.

Tickets are $7 a person and members and children under 2 get in free.

The Zoo has been closed for over a month as the weather has been too cold for them to operate.

The weather looks great for the opening as well, with Sunday expected to get near 40 and Monday around 50 with no precipitation.