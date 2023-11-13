BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Ross Park Zoo is inviting the public to join in and take a trip to the country of Nepal to observe pandas and other wildlife in its natural habitat.

The public can now apply to become one of seven explorers that will be taking a 10-day trip to Nepal next November. The opportunity is through a partnership with the Red Panda Network.

Explorers will spend 10 days hiking the hillsides, observing and learning about red pandas, their habitat, and what conservation efforts we can do to make a positive difference.

The executive director of the zoo, Phil Ginter says that it will be a very active trip, so keep that in mind as you’re applying.

“A really great opportunity to expose people to red pandas in the wild. To learn a little bit more about the work that’s happening on the ground in Nepal to protect wild places from deforestation,” says Ginter.

The participants will be lodged with locals from Nepal that are involved in the conservation efforts.

Ginter estimates that the trip will cost roughly $5,000 per person, but that includes flights, local travel, lodging, and meals.

Spots on the trip are limited; only five to seven community members will be able to go.

The application is available now on the zoo’s website, rossparkzoo.org/conservationcrew.

Ginter says that they will start selecting explorers in the coming months.