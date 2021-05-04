Ross Park Zoo helps raise awareness of local foster care need

BINGHAMTON, NY – A regional child welfare agency is getting creative in its efforts to find homes for foster children.

Northern Rivers has partnered with the Ross Park Zoo to raise awareness of the need locally during May which is Foster Care Month.

Each Saturday and Sunday, representatives of Northern Rivers will man a booth at the zoo to provide information and answer questions.

The Albany-based organization serves roughly 70 foster children in the Southern Tier with 40 to 50 active foster homes.

From 2015 to 2019, the number of children in foster care in Broome County grew by 30 percent.

“What we’re looking for with our agency, is looking for foster families who are willing to take those children into their home, care for them, support them as they achieve permanency in their lives. It’s very helpful when local partners connect with us to be able to achieve that,” says Marszalek.

The Ross Park Zoo is also offering free season memberships to local foster families.

For more information, go to RossParkZoo.org.