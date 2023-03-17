BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Ross Park Zoo is inviting the public to lay their eyes on three newborn sand cat kittens.

Sand Cats are the smallest wild cats in the world, hailing from the Sahara Desert.

The three kittens are just over one month-old.

Since they live in the desert, where water is scarce, sand cats get all of the water they need from the food that they eat.

To protect their paws from the hot desert sand, the bottoms of their feet have thick coarse fur, similar to a snowshoe.

Executive Director Phil Ginter says that at this stage of their infancy, the mother is incredibly protective of them.

Executive Director of the Ross Park Zoo Phillip Ginter says, “When visitors come, don’t be surprised if the kittens aren’t out and visible right now, because mom’s doing her job and protecting them and keeping them safe from any perceived threats.”

The kittens do not have names yet, but Ginter says that in the coming weeks, the zoo will release a list of potential names, and then the community will vote on which suits them the best.

The zoo is welcoming families to partake in Easter festivities on April 7th and 8th.

There will be a catered breakfast with the Easter Bunny, and a self-paced search for eggs hidden around the animal habitats.

Ginter also reminds the public that the zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with last admission at 3 p.m.