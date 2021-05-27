Ross Park Zoo announces summer plans

BINGHAMTON, NY – This morning, Ross Park Zoo announced its plans for the return of the 2021 season.

As for the new species you’ll see this year, a female sand cat is here and was successfully introduced to the zoo’s male sand cat.

It is also welcoming a female binturong, also known as a bearcat, which is, of course, B-U’s Mascot.

The female sand cat and female bearcat were brought in as breeding possibilities.=

Executive Director Phil Ginter announced one more species that the staff is particularly excited about.

“So we’re excited to share that we have had our second successful hatching of an African Penguin here at the zoo,” says Ginter.

Ginter says the penguin is a male and they will be holding a naming contest shortly on their social media.

The zoo also added a covered picnic area for anyone to sit under and eat which can also be rented out for birthday parties.