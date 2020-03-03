Ro’s Famous Empanadas serves up fried dough filled with your favorite things

BINGHAMTON – Don’t you wanna empanada?

A new small business is serving up fried dough filled with your favorite things.

Ro’s Famous Empanadas celebrates the Latin dish, which is a form of dough fried and filled with sweet or savory items.

Ro’s was started by Joe Rojas over the summer, after he found himself continuously making the dish for family and friends.

Rojas currently works out of Christ Church in downtown Binghamton, filling online orders and delivering them.

He fills the empanadas with everything from chicken and cheese to banana cream, apple and more.

“Shell, filling, satisfied customer. So, that excites me because I know my mind, I can just keep going with different creations and different varieties. It’s, you know the potential is endless in my eyes,” says Rojas.

Rojas says another motivation for starting the business was working with his father, who has spent thirty years in the food service industry, and for his autistic son, who loves working in the kitchen.

He’s currently working to find a location in downtown where he can offer counter service.

Until then, you can order by visiting Ro’s Famous Empanadas on Facebook.

The standard hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with special hours and catering available by request.