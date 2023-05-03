BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State budget was passed last night and it did not include the funding the Binghamton City School District had sought for the construction of a new Roosevelt Elementary.

Binghamton was looking for 28 million dollars in state aid over the next 4 years, double the amount typically allocated in school building aid.

The school district had even launched an online letter writing campaign to encourage Governor Hochul to support the funding after both the Assembly and the Senate had included it in their individual budget proposals.

The district says the school, which was built in 1970, needs significant upgrades but because of unexposed asbestos, renovations would be extremely costly.

Binghamton has estimated the total cost to rebuild would be 53 million.

The district says it is considering its options moving forward.