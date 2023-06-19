CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Ron Palmer Music Scholarship event committee is holding a concert on July 15th from Noon till- at the American Legion, Sheldon St. in Norwich.

Dozens of bands will be performing at the concert where there will also be food and beverages available. The concert will take place inside with dual stages and air conditioning. Tickets are $20 and Advance tickets are $15.

The RPMS event committee came up with the brilliant idea of giving back to young musicians through a scholarship after Ron Palmer passed away in 2019. Ron developed a love for music at an early age when he started playing the piano but would later transition to guitar. Ron’s talents led him to be the first lead guitarist for Grammy Award Winning Artist Harry Chapin from 1971 to 1974. Ron eventually made his way back to the area and was an inspiration his entire life.

This past May the Ron Palmer Music Scholarship award was presented to Isabella Natoli and Elspeth Hunter, both of these recipients from Norwich each received a check for $1,500 to help in their studies to become music teachers.

Those who cannot make it and would still like to donate please make checks out to

RON PALMER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND

P.O. 834 Norwich NY 13815