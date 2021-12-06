Ron Benjamin suit against Syracuse firm tossed

BINGHAMTON, NY – NewsChannel 34 has been provided an update in the Ron Benjamin case reported last week.

Prominent Binghamton attorney Ron Benjamin is being sued by a former client alleging, among other things, that he sexually assaulted her back in 2017.

Benjamin insists that the woman is lying and he asserted that the Syracuse law firm representing her, Costello, Cooney and Fearon, was engaged in a conspiracy with a Binghamton area firm to retaliate against him after Benjamin won a case against them.

In July, Benjamin sued Costello, Cooney and Fearon, however 2 months later a judge dismissed the lawsuit saying it lacked factual support and was an effort to interfere with the action his former client had taken against him.

006484 2021 Ronald R Benjamin v Paul G Ferrara Esq Et Al DECISION ORDER on 26 by Emily Venuti on Scribd