UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rome man who was found guilty of killing his wife before leaving her body in a dumpster back was in court for sentencing Thursday.

Jason D’Avolio was convicted of murdering Kerrilee D’Avolio by a jury in November.

Back in 2019, D’Avolio admitted to police that he discarded her body but claimed that his wife committed suicide, but evidence showed that to be untrue. Her body was found in the Oneida County landfill.

D’Avolio was sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison.