BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday evening at around 5:45 p.m., the Binghamton Fire Department responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Travis Street in Binghamton.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a a vehicle on its roof with one occupant trapped.

They were able to spread the door open with hydraulic spreaders and remove the occupant from the vehicle.

According to the Fire Department, the occupant was treated for their injuries and transported to the hospital.