BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Rod Serling Film Festival launched in 1995 and is held each year in the honor of Rod Serling, a Binghamton icon and Emmy-award-winning writer and producer. The festival is hosted by WSKG Public Media and seeks to inspire the next generation of filmmakers. It is open to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The film festival announced its 2022 winners today. They received numerous admissions from across the country.

Categorical Honors

Best Animation: ‘Old World’ by Andrei Campbell – Greater Southern Tier BOCES Wildwood Education Center – Hornell, NY

Best Comedy: ‘Chillin’ by Tyler Dixon – Greater Southern Tier BOCES Wildwood Education Center – Hornell, NY

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy: ‘Reisender’ by Atticus Wagener – Greater Southern Tier BOCES Wildwood Education Center – Hornell, NY

Honorable Mention: ‘The Forgotten Droid’ by Alan Minder – Greater Southern Tier BOCES Wildwood Education Center – Hornell, NY

Special Honors

Spirit of Serling Award: ‘Framed’ by John Shea, Duke McCauley, and Liam Salls – Saratoga Springs High School – Saratoga Springs, NY

Best in Show: ‘He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not’ by Amanda Katz – Howell High School – Farmingdale, NJ

“Each year the submissions to the film fest continue to amaze me,” Coordinator of the Festival, Jackie Stapleton-Durham said. “These student filmmakers truly embody the spirit of Rod Serling, whose work has had a lasting influence on the television industry and we are so proud that we are able to carry on his legacy through the film festival at WSKG.”

You can view all of the films on YouTube by clicking on the links attached to each title.