Rocky road ahead for Governor Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ALBANY, NY – He’s on his way out of office but he’s not yet out of the woods.

After yesterday’s unexpected resignation news, Governor Cuomo will still have some hills to climb.

At a minimum, it’s still possible that lawmakers could complete the impeachment investigation and release their findings, which goes beyond the harassment allegations. by looking at his book deal and the nursing home death scandal.

It’s also possible that the Governor could face legal problems including a criminal investigation.