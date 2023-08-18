BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Kids can spend a day in the life of a geologist or paleontologist as the Roberson Museum and Science Center welcomes back one of their favorite events.

On August 19, Roberson will be hosting their Rocks and Fossils Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids can dig up treasure in a sandbox excavation, create their own fossils, paint rocks, and more as they celebrate science and exploration.

New this year are the flintknapping demonstration and dinosaur display, allowing kids and families to immerse themselves in rocks, minerals and fossils as they discover the geological mysteries of our world. A themed planetarium show will be playing throughout the day as well.

Admission to the event is $8 for adults. Tickets for students, seniors over the age of 62, and military are $6. Children under 4 years old can attend the event for free.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance on roberson.org.