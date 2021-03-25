Rock Steady Boxing, which uses boxing to treat Parkinson’s Disease, expands

BINGHAMTON, NY – A program that uses the sweet science of boxing to treat Parkinson’s patients is expanding in our area.

Rock Steady Boxing Southern Tier now has 2 locations including the UHS Orthopedic Center on the Vestal Parkway.

Plus, its original location in Conklin has moved to a larger space within Deeley Physical Therapy.

Head Coach John Cappello founded the local chapter in 2016 as a way to help those with Parkinson’s Disease improve their balance, hand-eye coordination and proprioception which is the awareness of the position and movement of the body.

“It’s a balance activity and a movement activity. So, we’re always working on footwork, appropriate breathing, how to strike a punch, how to duck and how to roll out of a punch. So, we get them moving in all kinds of different directions. To me, that’s the key matter of boxing,” says Cappello.

While never hitting each other, the fighters do strike the heavy bag and the speed bag in an effort to punch out Parkinson’s.

Cappello says another benefit is the bonding that has taken place among the participants.

UHS Sports Medicine Field Manager Jay Hubbard says that when Cappello approached him 2 years ago about a partnership, it was a no-brainer.

“I think it brings a sense of camaraderie to the Parkinson’s community. And also helps with their symptoms, their day-to-day symptoms that they might experience,” says Hubbard.

Cappello says calling the participants fighters reinforces the fact they’re not helpless victims and they can take steps to improve their symptoms.

Many of the fighters are referred to the program by local neurologists.

For more information, call Cappello at 760-4487.