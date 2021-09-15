Rock Steady Boxing uses boxing to help fight Parkinson’s Disease, and they’re looking for new participants

BINGHAMTON, NY – Rock Steady Boxing is now welcoming new participants.

The program expanded into our area back in March of this year, with two locations including one on the Vestal Parkway.

The idea is to use boxing techniques to help with Parkinson’s Disease, to improve balance, hand-eye coordination and proprioception.

The participants, who are referred to as “fighters”, never hit each other but instead aim for a punching bag.

The program can also be a great bonding experience.

Check out their Facebook page for more info.