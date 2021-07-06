Rock on Cafe/Broome Tioga BOCES offer free summer meals for students

BINGHAMTON, NY – Parents can make sure their kids are getting well-balanced meals this summer thanks to Rock On Cafe.

Rock On Cafe, a program of Broome-Tioga BOCES, has been giving out free breakfast and lunches to anyone 18 and younger for a while now.

This Summer Meals is a continuation of that.

It has sites all over Broome and Tioga Counties where families can pick up a week’s worth of food.

Some sites may require you to register ahead of time however most of the sites allow people to just show up.

Julie Raway, Registered Dietitian at BOCES says it’s important to provide nutritious meals to every student.

“We have food ready, there’s enough for everybody. I have kids of my own and I get the food for my kids and it’s great,” says Raway.

Rock On Cafe was outside Union-Endicott High School today.

Food items included cheese sticks, fruits, vegetables, peanut butter jelly sandwiches and some breakfast items as well.

Among the other locations will be the Broome County Urban League, Boys and Girls Club, Chenango Valley High School, Deposit Elementary and many more.

For a full list of dates and times for each location, check out rockoncafe.org.