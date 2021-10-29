Robot dog hands out candy on Binghamton University campus

BINGHAMTON, NY – In honor of Halloween, some Binghamton University students took their robotic dog for a walk around campus today to offer a treat.

The Computer Science majors spend their time programming different robots to do different things.

Last year, the department obtained this robotic dog and the students began working on it.

A couple students and their professor took the dog out today with a bowl on its back filled with candy for anyone to take.

“Working on A-I Robotics is cool. So I feel it’s important to show the robots so that other people know it’s a fun topic,” says Assistant Professor of Computer Science Shiqi Zhang.

The overall goal is to learn how to program robots to make them interact with people as well as provide services.

The students have spent the past year learning how to make the dog walk in a straight line and on different surfaces.