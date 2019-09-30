Robinson Street Construction begins

Work has begun on the biggest project of the City of Binghamton’s 2019 road construction season.

A 1.1 million dollar complete reconstruction of Robinson Street on the city’s Eastside is underway.

The section of Robinson from Garden Avenue west to Bigelow will receive new pavement, sidewalks and curbs.

Plus, there will be underground work replacing water, sewer and stormwater runoff pipes.

Mayor Rich David says the roadway leading to the Greater Binghamton Health Center is an important one.

“I think what’s been done in the past, people just do a quick mill and pave to extend the life a few years, kick the can down the road. When we do these projects, we want them to last, we want to do them the right. Especially projects that are major thoroughfares, very heavily traveled, which in this case Robinson Street is,” said David.

David says the plan is to complete this project before the end of the construction season in about 60 days.

He says the plan is to do the remainder of Robinson Street in two additional stages over the next 2 years.