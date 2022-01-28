BINGHAMTON, NY – A lifelong Broome County resident touted his experience in economic development, government and volunteerism in formally announcing his campaign for New York State Assembly today.

Republican Robin Alpaugh launched his candidacy surrounded by family, friends and supporters inside Custom Systems Integration inside the Glendale Technology Park.

Alpaugh was instrumental in assisting with the formation of C-S-I roughly 20 years ago when he worked for Empire State Development.

The Binghamton resident also highlighted his work on behalf of the community as the Executive Director of the United Way of Broome County and as Director of Operations for State Senator Fred Akshar.

Alpaugh says Greater Binghamton needs a fresh voice in Albany.

“I’m deeply committed to solving the quality of life issues that matter to Southern Tier families, making our community safe, bringing economic prosperity to the region. That’s what I’m fighting for,” says Alpaugh.

Alpaugh also spoke out against the state’s bail reform law and increased spending.

He’s a graduate of Chenango Forks High School, Broome Community College and Binghamton University.

He’s seeking the 123rd Assembly seat which encompasses Binghamton and the Towns of Union and Vestal.

Binghamton City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti has also announced that she will seek the Republican nomination setting up the possibility of a GOP primary.

Resciniti plans her formal announcement Tuesday at 11 AM at the Riverdale Banquet Center in Endwell.

Current office holder Donna Lupardo has told NewsChannel 34 that she intends to run for her 10th term in November.