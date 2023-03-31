BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A popular social gathering that heralds the start of Spring is moving back to its original home.

The Roberson Wine and Food Fest is returning to the museum following a 2 year COVID hiatus and one year at the Visions Veteran Memorial Arena.

Throughout the museum and courtyard, local restaurants, wineries and breweries will be passing out unlimited samples.

Guests also receive a complimentary beer or wine glass to keep.

It’s often one of the busiest events of the year.

Marketing and Events Coordinator Emily Kuebler says the event couldn’t take place without the vendors and volunteers.

“This year, we’re actually bringing it back to the museum, and people love it in the museum. Its a really nice evening where you can walk around, look at some of the exhibitions, and also sample a ton of wine and food from local area vendors.”

This year, Roberson is offering a special food-only ticket for those who do not consume alcohol.

Plus there will be live music by Kristen Carter and raffles.

The Wine and Food Fest takes place Thursday April 20th starting at 5:30.

Food-only tickets are 25 dollars for members, 30 for non-members.

Regular tickets are 50 and 58.

Tickets can be purcahsed at the museum or at roberson.org.