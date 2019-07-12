1  of  2
Breaking News
Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WBGH NBC 5 Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WIVT NewsChannel 34

Roberson’s animation camp, “Lights, Camera, Action” concludes

News
Posted: / Updated:

Some budding filmmakers were screening their creations on the silver screen this afternoon at the Roberson Museum and Science Center.

Roberson’s week-long animation camp called “Lights, Camera, Action” concluded with a special screening for parents in the planetarium. The kids in grades 5 through 7 learned all aspects of the animation process, starting with drawing, creating story boards and then making their own stop-motion movies using clay and other materials. Chief Development Officer Jessie Stone He says all of the museum’s week-long camps have a heavy focus on STEAM and fun.

“They are camps that put kids’ brains to work.  Summer is the time for brain drain.  We want their brains working, allowing them to be creative and energized by the experience.”

After the screening, the kids showed their folks some of the tools and processes they used. Roberson has more camps coming up this Summer.

For information, go to Roberson.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss