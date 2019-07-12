Roberson’s animation camp, “Lights, Camera, Action” concludes

Some budding filmmakers were screening their creations on the silver screen this afternoon at the Roberson Museum and Science Center.

Roberson’s week-long animation camp called “Lights, Camera, Action” concluded with a special screening for parents in the planetarium. The kids in grades 5 through 7 learned all aspects of the animation process, starting with drawing, creating story boards and then making their own stop-motion movies using clay and other materials. Chief Development Officer Jessie Stone He says all of the museum’s week-long camps have a heavy focus on STEAM and fun.

“They are camps that put kids’ brains to work. Summer is the time for brain drain. We want their brains working, allowing them to be creative and energized by the experience.”

After the screening, the kids showed their folks some of the tools and processes they used. Roberson has more camps coming up this Summer.

For information, go to Roberson.org