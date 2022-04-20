BINGHAMTON, NY – A rite of spring is returning to Binghamton, albeit at a new venue.

The Roberson Wine and Food Fest will be held tomorrow evening inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Over 3 dozen vendors will hand out samples of local food, wine, beer and spirits.

Roberson opted to relocate the event from inside its museum to the Arena concourse so as to allow more social distancing since patrons need to be unmasked to sample the food and drink.

Roberson Executive Director Michael Grasso says the festival attracts a lot of people, including the young and fashionable ready to celebrate Spring.

“People have come to rely on the Wine & Food Fest as their official kickoff. This is when people start getting out of the house, unbunkering from the winter months. This is a tradition for a lot of people,” he said.

The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 tomorrow.

You must be 21 or older and you must provide online proof of vaccination to attend.

Online registration is required.

You can find a link at http://Roberson.org.