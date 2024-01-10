BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Roberson Museum is thrilled to welcome the return of the popular Valentine’s Musical Murder Mystery Dinner with a new show by Peaches and Crime, titled “New Lease on Death.”

The two performances will take place on Friday, February 9th, and Saturday the 10th, both from

5:30 to 9PM. Guests will enjoy a 3-course meal, provided by Flaming Bag Catering. The evening will begin with appetizers during a cocktail hour. Following that, guests will dine in the Mansion Ballroom before the show begins.

Dessert will be served as Peaches and Crime begins their radio-style musical about a

mysterious murder in Brooklyn. A cash bar will also be available, courtesy of New Leaf Cider

Co. There is also an option for private seating at our VIP tables. Tickets are available for both Friday and Saturday evenings at Roberson.org.

Ticket pricing:

$95 for member couple tickets

$105 for non-member couple tickets

$55 for member individual tickets

$60 for non-member individual tickets

$80 for VIP