Roberson Museum’s Home for the Holidays display returns

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Roberson Museum has once again been transformed into a holiday wonderland.

The 67th annual Home for Holidays celebration opened today.

For the past 6 years, local floral designer Rick Niznik has helped to decorate the mansion.

For the past 4, Hinman Howard and Kattel has sponsored his design of the dining room.

Niznik says he uses a rich color palette of golds, reds and burgundy.

This year, he purchased fabric to make the tablecloth and some decorative swags.

Niznik says the 18 hour project helps get people into a festive mood.

“When you see all of the families come in and all the eyes looking around and they can feel the holiday spirit. It just makes me feel great to be part of the community in that way. That’s really the goal behind doing this room,” says Niznik.

Niznik says he’d like to move on to a different room next year for a new challenge.

The entire museum is filled with decorated trees, including the international forest which honors various ethnic cultures as well as trees sponsored by local businesses and non-profits.

Home for the Holidays is open Saturday through Wednesday from 11 to 6 and Thursdays and Fridays from 11 to 9.

For information on special events, go to Roberson.org.