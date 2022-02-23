BINGHAMTON, NY – No matter if you’re a longtime Binghamton resident or a fairly new one, you’re invited to take a step back into the City’s history.

Roberson Museum and Science Center is announcing a new exhibit focused on the photography of Bruce Wrighton, titled “Bruce Wrighton: Through an Open Window.”

Wrighton was an accomplished photographer whose work focused on aspects of the Binghamton community in the 1980s. His work focused on aspects of the Binghamton community in that time period, capturing faces, architecture, artists, anything that he was drawn to.

Roberson is no stranger to the work of Wrighton, as did a lot of work with their cultural staff in the 80s, documenting exhibits.

Wrighton died of cancer in 1988 when he was only 38 years old. His work has been shown in institutions such as the Pompidou Center, Paris, The Getty Museum and the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

The exhibit opens Friday, February 25 and will close in October of this year.