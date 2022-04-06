BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular event is weeks away from making its return to the area.

Roberson Museum and Science Center’s Wine and Food Fest comes back on Thursday, April 21.

This year’s fest, dubbed the “21st-ish Annual” will be held at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena this year so guests can spread out.

Attendees will get to enjoy wines, beers, liquors and a variety of foods throughout the evening from a variety of Southern Tier establishments.

Tickets are $50 for Roberson Members and $58 for non members. With each ticket purchased, guests will get to chose between a souvenir beer mug or wine glass, as well as free passes to the Roberson Museum and Planetarium.

Tickets are on sale now.

You must be 21 or older to attend.