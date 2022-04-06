BINGHAMTON, NY – The Roberson Museum and Science Center is getting a lift from the Raymond Corporation and its local dealer.

The Greene-based manufacturer is donating a Raymond Basics 2 point 0 Personnel Lift to the museum.

Roberson will use the lift for access to lighting, hanging banners and other display items.

The Sprint’s tray can lift 198 pounds.

Raymond’s regional distribution partner, Pengate Handling Systems, delivered the Sprint and is providing training and a service contract.

Pengate’s Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Randy Belliboni says it’s a compact solution for a variety of needs.

“The weight is conducive to riding up and down the elevator. The footprint is small enough, very similar to a ladder, but obviously providing more stability and security at elevation than a traditional ladder,” says Belliboni.

This is the latest in a series of collaborations between Raymond and Roberson.

Museum officials say the lift will be especially handy when decorating for the annual Home for the Holidays display.