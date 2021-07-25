Roberson Museum hosts ‘CATS!’ family day

BINGHAMTON, NY — On ‘Caturday’ highlighting its new exhibit, the Roberson Museum & Science Center hosted a family day all about our feline friends.

Featuring special activities and challenges throughout the museum, kids and parents engaged in cat themed science, art, engineering, and crafts, projects and demonstrations.

Museum goers also explored the new exhibit about how cats have influenced our homes, art, and culture, many pieces having a local touch.

Anne Glasgow, the Education Coordinator, says it’s good to have these large events again at the museum.

“I think we’re just so excited to be back open, back in full swing, and with an exhibition that’s so much fun. So it really does have something for everybody,” Glasgow said.

The cats exhibit will remain open for visitors for the rest of the year.

Submissions are closed, but you can now view a video slide show of submitted cat videos from people in the community on a projector at the museum’s exhibit.

Glasgow says that there is still space in Roberson’s summer camps that run throughout the summer and they will have another family day at the museum on August 28th.