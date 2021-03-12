Roberson Museum and Science Center’s Pay it Forward Program helps everyone have a fun experience

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local museum is hoping kindness will continue to be spread each time someone pays them a visit.

The Roberson Museum and Science Center started its pay it forward program in the spring of 2018.

This program provides pre-paid packages that anyone is welcome to take advantage of.

To participate, upon entering the museum, there is a wall of magnets that say ‘pay it forward’ on them, and you then simply grab one and turn it in to the front desk.

Executive Director Michael Grasso saw a need for this program within the community so he wanted to make a difference in people’s lives.

“We provide an experience and that experience is meant to improve the quality of life in this community. So, we believe everyone should have access to that,” says Grasso.

Grasso gives all the credit to the community and local businesses because he says that if it wasn’t for them this program wouldn’t be as successful as it is.

All those magnets on the ‘pay it forward’ wall are there because at one point someone generously donated money for someone in the future that may need it.

If you would like to donate you can do so at the front desk of the museum or go to roberson.org/donate.