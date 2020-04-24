Roberson Museum and Science Center offers “Museum from Home” virtual tours

BINGHAMTON, NY – You can still visit a popular Binghamton landmark without leaving your house.

Roberson Museum and Science Center is offering virtual museum tours every Tuesday.

The tours focus on a different aspect of the museum every week, from artwork to the historic mansion.

Roberson has been very active on Twitter as well, with daily posts reminding people to take a breath and relax.

Marketing and Events Coordinator Natalie Shoemaker says she’d been working with social media coordinators from other museums to brainstorm ideas to keep people engaged.

“How do we engage people, and how do we make people feel a little less isolated during this time? And bring the world to them, and also help parents and kids and also elders not feel so isolated. And we came up with Museum from Home,” says Shoemaker.

The tours are live every Tuesday on Twitter at 11, Instagram at 11:30 and Facebook at noon.

You can also view past tours, see what upcoming topics will be, and make a donation to the museum or purchase a membership at Roberson.org.