Roberson Museum and Science Center offers ghost tours

BINGHAMTON, NY – If spooky tales and stories are your favorite part of Halloween, a local museum invites you to join them on a ghost tour.

Roberson Museum and Science Center is holding ghost tours every Friday and Saturday night leading up to Halloween.

Visitors can tour the allegedly haunted halls of Alonzo and Margaret Roberson’s last dwelling.

In addition to the ghostly tales, guests will also learn about Victorian mourning traditions, like the hair wreath.

There’s even a display featuring Broome County’s own serial killer, Edward Rulloff.

The cost is $8 for adults and $6 for students and military.

The museum says the tours are mild enough for any children who are interested.

Reservations are recommended, and you can make one here.

Roberson currently requires face masks for all visitors.